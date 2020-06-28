NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tootsies Orchid Lounge will be closing their doors for the next few days, according to media manager Jeff Eslick.
There have been isolated cases of COVID-19 at the downtown location, including one individual that had not recently been on the property, but tested positive while out of state.
Eslick released the following statement:
Since the beginning, we have followed CDC and Metro Health Department guidelines and are taking extra measures to protect employees and customers, including shutting down to re-sanitize Tootsie’s over the next few days. All of our businesses are being sanitized before, during and after each shift, as well as before and after every customer experience. We will support any employee, financially that contracts Covid to help them during their recovery. We stand committed to the safety of all of our employees and customers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.