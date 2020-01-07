MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Tool, Lizzo, and Tame Impala will headline the four-day Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester on June 11-14.
Tickets for the four-day music festival go on sale Thursday, January 9 at 11 a.m.
Here's the full lineup:
Thursday, June 11
- 99 Neighbors
- Andy Frasco
- Big Something
- Briston Maroney
- Dabin
- Devon Gilfillian
- Ezra Collective
- The Funk Brothers
- He$h
- Kursa
- Larkin Poe
- Liz Cooper & the Stampede
- Mize
- Scarypoolparty
- Spock
- Sweet Crude
- Taska Black
- The Regrettes
- Too Many Zoos
- Zía
Friday, June 12
- Tool
- Miley Cyrus
- Bassnectar
- The 1975
- Run the Jewels
- Glass Animals
- Young the Giant
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Tipper
- Brittany Howard
- Primus
- Dashboard Confessional
- Big Wild
- Ganja White Night
- Lennon Stella
- The Band Camino
- Wallows
- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong Turkauz with Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain in Light Turns 40
- Ekali
- Svdden Death
- Still Woozy
- Tones And I
- Marc Rebillet
- Yola
- Lucii
- Atliens
- Detox Unit
- Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats
- Resistance Revival Chorus
- Phutureprimitive
- Luzcid
- Altin Gũn
- Pls&ty
- Mdou Moctar
- Dynohunter
Saturday, June 13
- Lizzo
- Flume
- Oysterhead
- Tenacious D
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
- Dababy
- Seven Lions
- Superjam: Sylvan Esso presents With
- Kevin Gates
- Nelly performing Country Grammar
- Troyboi
- Dermot Kennedy
- Subtronics
- Denzel Curry
- J.I.D.
- Mandolin Orange
- The Growlers
- Billy Strings
- Mt. Joy
- Yaeji
- Moody Good
- EOB
- The Marcus King Band
- Wooli
- Surfaces
- Slowthai
- Dr. Fresch
- Hero the Band
- Nilüfer Yanya
- Jupiter & Okwess
- William Black
- Lick
- DJ Mel
Sunday, June 14
- Tame Impala
- Lana Del Rey
- Vampire Weekend
- Leon Bridges
- Young Thug
- Grace Potter
- Flogging Molly
- Rezz
- Boombox Cartel
- Greensky Bluegrass
- The Struts
- Caamp
- Oliver Tree
- Peekaboo
- Morgan Wallen
- Lsdream
- Pinegrove
- Cuco
- Saint Jhn
- Orville Peck
- Femi Kuti & Positive Force
- Colony House
- Bonnie X Clyde
- Bill Frisell: Harmony featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Luke Bergman
- Erlderbrook
- Makaya McCraven
For more information and tickets, click here.
