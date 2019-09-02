A night of drinking, ends badly for a nineteen year old in Clarksville, who is fighting for his life at Vanderbilt Medical Center. He has severe injuries and road rash, after falling out of the bed of a pick up truck.
Friends of the nineteen year old, didn't want him driving drunk, so they put him in the bed of a pickup truck to take him home, he fell out of the truck on 101st Airborne Division Parkway.
Officers found the man lying in the middle of a lane around midnight, Clarksville's 9-11 center began getting calls, that's how officers were alerted, Sgt. Johnny Ransdell of the traffic division said, at first, officers were puzzled when they arrived.
"You've got someone laying in the middle of the roadway, no signs of assault, or a vehicle hitting him", said Ransdell.
The man was severely injured, crash investigators say, the man rolled on the roadway for eighty-six feet after he fell.
"The drive back home, they never felt anybody exit the vehicle, they never felt any weight shift, or anything like that, they just know when they got home, they looked at the back of the truck, and he's gone," said Ransdell.
Investigators say the guy driving the man home, had the right intent, it just wasn't executed very well.
"These guys last night, they were trying to do everything right, the gentleman who fell out, had no way to get home, these guys were actually trying to help him out," said Ransdell.
It is legal for someone to ride in the bed of a pickup truck in Tennessee, but there is an age restriction. Tennessee law says:
"Anyone over twelve-years old, can ride in a truck bed, and anyone as young as six, can ride in truck beds within city limits'
The speed limit along 101st Parkway is fifty-five miles an hour, Clarksville police say, it's amazing that the man survived the fall at that speed.
