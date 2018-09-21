For years Nashville’s Tommie Lewis entertained Channel 4 viewers on early morning television.
His soulful gospel singing voice and smile made him part of the family to many people.
Lewis passed away earlier this week at the age of 77.
It’s safe to say that Lewis was a late bloomer. He started at Channel 4 in 1971 as a janitor.
He was good at that, but turns out even better at other things.
Lewis lived in Nashville public housing until he was 30, woke up every morning at 4 a.m. to work at Channel 4.
He was a janitor first, then was promoted to studio camera duty.
It changed when host Ralph Emery heard him sing.
“Dad was just a natural singer,” said his son Dwayne.
Terry Bulger spoke to Dwayne on Friday, remembering that climb from the projects to TV, then cooking segments about soul food and his own gospel music singing show.
“I think he had great ambition,” his son said. “I think he had a dream, a vision. He wanted to be successful, wanted to make a difference in this world.”
Lewis was a big man with a teddy bear personality.
A musical tribute will be held for him Friday, Sept. 28 from 4-8 p.m. at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church.
