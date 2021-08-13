NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tomato Art Festival kicks off this weekend in eccentric East Nashville. In the Five Points neighborhood east of the Cumberland River and, the Tomato-centered event is right at home.
"Great funky and fun, all of Nashville is, but East Nashville especially," said resident Colson Barnes.
In its 18 years of celebration, The Tomato Art Festival has been bringing entertainment, art, contests, parades, and of course, food!
"Everybody knows the Tomato Fest is the best weekend in Nashville it's just a great place to come out and see all friends, and go hey wow look over there it's so and so," participant Mya Jones said.
Give downtown a break this weekend and head across the river to East Nashville for one of the most anticipated events of the summer from August 13th-15th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.