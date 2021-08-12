NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tomato Art Fest returns to East Nashville this weekend.

The two-day festival will be held at Historic East Nashville’s Five Points on Friday and Saturday. The festival, which started in 2004, is free to the public and features the following items:

The summer staple happened last year, but without people. The coronavirus pandemic made the festival virtual.

The festival is Friday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. To learn more about the festival, click here.