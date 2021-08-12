NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tomato Art Fest returns to East Nashville this weekend.
The two-day festival will be held at Historic East Nashville’s Five Points on Friday and Saturday. The festival, which started in 2004, is free to the public and features the following items:
- fun-themed art
- three stages of local music
- delicious food
- costumes
- wacky contests
- shopping
- kids activities
The summer staple happened last year, but without people. The coronavirus pandemic made the festival virtual.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tomato Art Festival, a summer staple in East Nashville, happens this weekend in a very unique way.
News 4 is the official media sponsor for the event. WSMV personalities Dan Thomas, Marius Payton, Tracy Kornet, Lauren Lowery, Lisa Spencer, Holly Thompson and Terry Bulger.
The festival is Friday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. To learn more about the festival, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.