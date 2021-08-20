NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Grand Ole Opry is paying tribute to member Tom T. Hall, who has passed away at the age of 85.
Thank you for all of the music, Tom T. Hall. We’ll miss you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dJyVISdJR6— Grand Ole Opry (@opry) August 21, 2021
Details surrounding the death of "The Storyteller" are still unknown, but the Opry tweeted a photo of his plaque on the members wall with a ribbon over it.
August 21, 2021
Hall was inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008. The Hall released this statement Friday evening:
"Tom T. Hall's masterworks vary in plot, tone and tempo, but they are bound by his ceaseless and unyielding empathy for the triumphs and losses of others," said Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. "He wrote without judgment or anger, offering a rhyming journalism of the heart that sets his compositions apart from any other writer. His songs meant the world to Bobby Bare, Johnny Cash, George Jones and other greats, and those songs will continue to speak to generations. He was a storyteller, a philosopher, a whiskey maker, a novelist, a poet, a painter, a benefactor, a letter writer, a gift giver, a gentleman farmer and many more things. My bet is that we won't see the likes of him again, but if we do I'll be first in line for tickets to the show."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.