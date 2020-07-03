HENDERSONVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A two-year-old boy died after accidentally shooting himself at a fire station in Hendersonville.
According to News4’s partners at Smokey Barn News, a volunteer fire fighter brought his son to the Shackle Island Fire Station. At some point the father and son got separated and the toddler was able to get into a truck where he found a gun.
The boy accidentally shot himself in the chest and was LifeFlighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
Surrounding fire departments have taken coverage of the Shackle Island Fire area as the department grieves the difficult loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.