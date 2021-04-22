NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Today marks three years since the Waffle House shooting in Antioch.

Police say on the morning of April 22nd, 2018, Travis Reinking opened fire on the Murfreesboro Pike restaurant with a semi-automatic rifle and killed four people. Reinking was 29-years-old and was nearly naked wearing only a green jacket at the time of the shooting.

The victims killed in the attack were 29-year-old Taurean Sanderlin, 20-year-old Joe Perez, 21-year-old DeEbony Groves and 23-year-old Akilah Dasilva.

Officials say during the shooting, James Shaw Jr. wrestled the rifle away from Reinking before he fled the scene.

Reinking was arrested a day later after hiding in a wooded area close to the scene.

Vincente Tre'Vonne Sneed survived the shooting and spoke to News4 after Nashville’s District Attorney Glenn Funk decided to not seek the death penalty against Reinking back in January 2020.

Sneed has spoken candidly in the past about the continued pain the shooting causes him, including his struggle with PTSD.

"If I cry I try to do it early in the morning and get it out of the way - I just hide it and try to do my best,” Sneed said.

Reinking's criminal case was put on hold for months while he was being treated for schizophrenia. A judge later deemed him fit for trial and he has since been awaiting a date.

Since the shooting, Metro's 911 call center has made modifications to their call policies after one of the victim's family filed a lawsuit against them.

Shaundelle Brooks, the mother of Akilah Dasilva, filed those change proposals after the call center sent police to the wrong Waffle House the night of the shooting.

One year ago, Metro Council approved a settlement with the Brooks family who also filed a lawsuit against the city claiming that Dasilva would have survived if first responders had not been sent to the wrong location.