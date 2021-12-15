Summer Wells

Five-year-old Summer Wells was reported missing on June 15, 2021.

 Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

ROGERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Wednesday marked six months since Summer Wells went missing in Hawkins County. 

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 5-year-old Wells disappeared in June from her Hawkins County home in the 100 block of Ben Hill Road in Rogersville, TN. She has not been seen since.

"The case remains unsolved and weighs heavily on those working to find answers," TBI Spokesperson Leslie Earhart said in a video posted to Twitter.

TBI agents continue to work with Hawkins County Sheriff's Office and the FBI to locate Wells. They have conducted multiple searches, gathered evidence, and spoken to everyone associated with the family.

Earhart said the circumstances around her disappearance "remain unclear," but there is no evidence of an abduction. However, agencies continue to look at all possibilities. 

"However, all avenues continue to be explored including foul play and the very real possibility that she wandered off and got lost in the mountains and rough tertian surrounding her home," Earhart said.

Well is described as 3' and weighs 40 pounds. 

Anyone with any information about her disappearance is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

 

