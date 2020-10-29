NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Today is the final day for Tennesseans still wanting to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day on November 3.
Tennessee has already smashed early voting records, with about 1.8 million people voting early, according to Secretary of State Tre Hargett.
The full report of early and absentee by-mail voter turnout through the first 12 days of early voting for the Nov. 3 election can be found here: https://t.co/rDZC6fTO5H and comparisons to 2016 and 2012: https://t.co/j4FNZRxzIp. #GoVoteTN #TrustedInfo2020 pic.twitter.com/Z2bMnMSGVa— Tre Hargett (@sectrehargett) October 28, 2020
On Tuesday just over 147,000 people in our state voted early.
As of Wednesday, almost 202,000 people have voted early in Davidson County, about 45 percent of all the registered voters in the county.
Some early voting sites in Davidson are busier than others.
Yesterday the Edmonson Pike Library had just over 1,400 early voters and the Bellevue Library saw over 1,200.
If you're looking to vote today and avoid the long lines, yesterday the Goodlettsville Community Center reported under 500 early voters and Friendship Baptist Church saw just under 800.
Davidson County is just one of the counties seeing high turnout ahead of Election Day next week.
Just over 97,000 people have voted early in both Williamson and Rutherford Counties.
In Wilson and Sumner Counties almost 50,000 people have cast their ballots early.
Since today is the last day of early voting, it’s expected that many more will turn out to vote today.
So make sure you check your polling locations for open and close times.
Middle Tennessee early voting locations
Here in Davidson county, all 13 locations open at 8 a.m. and close at 7 p.m..
To find your early voting locations and information click here.
