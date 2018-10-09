Tuesday is the deadline to register if you want to vote in the midterm elections on Nov. 6.
Tennesseans will be able to cast their ballots for the candidate they want to become the state's next governor. Republican Bill Lee and Democrat Karl Dean won their primary elections back in August.
One of the most hotly contested races is the U.S. Senate race between former Gov. Phil Bredesen and U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn.
Click here to see the full list of candidates running in Tennessee.
