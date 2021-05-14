NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - All Covid19 restrictions are lifted in Nashville and that includes the mask mandate and news of no more masks is pulling mixed reactions from people in Nashville.

News4's Tosin Fakile spoke with Nashville residents about what they plan to do about face coverings now that Nashville is no longer requiring people to wear them.

“I’m going to continue wearing it and if anything in the past has shown us how quickly things can change,” said Sara Swords who lives in Nashville.

Ronnie Porter, another Nashville resident said, "I will not wear my mask no more. Unless they tell me at the door not to come in without it."

The mask debate is complicated for many people coming on the heels of the end of Nashville’s mask mandate that’s been in place for about a year.

“How the Nashville people responded to Covid19 was bad and as a Nashvillian myself, I wasn’t really appreciative of it. I didn’t think people were very caring of the people around them so if me wearing a masks makes one person feel better about going outside, I’d rather do that,” said Swords.

Also drawing mixed reactions from people in Nashville, The CDC announcing fully vaccinated people can ditch the mask in most settings.

“I’m not really worried about it. most had their shots already. I think it's getting old. I think it's time to put them down,” Porter said.

“I am vaccinated. I have underlying conditions. I know there’s always that 10 percent chance even with the vaccination that could catch it. So I like to be cautious,” said Debbie Sanders.

For those who choose to still mask up, they say their decision isn’t just for them.

“There are a lot of children around, I know they haven’t been vaccinated and I’d rather be cautious,” said Sanders.

“I’m going to wear one . To be honest the way people in America responded to COVID really ruined my trust in peoples like good faith and caring for other people’s health. so I’m going to protect myself against them,” said Swords.