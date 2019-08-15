NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Education is releasing the results of the 2019 TNReady assessment, and are noting an improvement in math scores and overall scores statewide.
Fifty-six percent of schools across the state improved their growth scores from the previous year. Fifth grade students had the largest grade-level improvement over 2018 (5.6 percent increase), while high school geometry students had the largest increase of all TNReady math scores over 2018 (5.9 percent increase).
Ninth grade students across the state improved their English Language Arts scores by 7.4 percent with tenth grade students doing slightly better with a 7.5 percent improvement over 2018.
Here in the Midstate, five districts improved math scores for students in grades 3-8 including Metro Nashville Public Schools, Montgomery County Schools, Robertson County Schools, Williamson County Schools, and Franklin SSD. Murfreesboro City Schools improved their math score in grades 3-6. Wilson County Schools improved their English Language Arts scores for students in grades 5-8.
Open the PDF to view the TNReady Results in full.
