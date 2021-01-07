NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Democratic Party's chairperson is asking for answers from Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty after the chaos at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Mary Mancini called the events in Washington D.C. "a violent right-wing mob, on behalf of, and urged on by, a sitting president unleashed a shameful coup attempt by attacking the United States Capitol."

Later in her statement to News 4, she said that Blackburn and Hagerty "must answer how it happened", and they need to "hold the perpetrators accountable." The two senators were part of a joint commitment to challenge the electoral college vote.

"Today, in the clear light of day, we know why it happened and can lay the blame squarely on the shoulders of complicit Republican politicians like Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander, who refused to hold a lawless President Trump accountable for his increasingly anti-American words and deeds, Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, who made a public spectacle of objecting to the results of a free and fair election, Governor Bill Lee who refused to acknowledge the peaceful transfer of presidential power, and countless others in congress and the state legislature who amplified Trump’s lies, used divisive and racist language for their own advantage during their campaigns, or stayed silent or made excuses while white supremacists grew their organizations, became more brazen, and carried Confederate flags to their campaign events," Mancini said.

+2 Blackburn, Hagerty to vote against 2020 Presidential Election results Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Senator-elect Bill Hagerty have joined other Republican senators and senators-elect to vote against the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.

However, Blackburn and Hagerty reversed course and voted to confirm the results of the election.

"Today, in the clear light of day, and on behalf of disgusted and horrified Tennesseans across the state, the Tennessee Democratic Party calls on these same complicit politicians to do their job, fulfill their oath, and get the answers to how it happened. How was the United States Capitol, one of the most secure buildings in the country, breached so easily? While other organized D.C. protests were purposefully kept hundreds of yards away from the building with a significant riot-prepared law enforcement presence, how did the mob get inside the Rotunda, on the floor of the Senate and House chambers, and inside the Speaker of the House’s office? How were they able to breach security carrying real and makeshift weapons? In what specific ways was our national security breached and what is the lasting damage," Mancini went on to say.

News 4 has reached out to both Blackburn and Hagerty for additional comment.