NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tia Smedley is a poet and teaching artist. She runs a business called Linguistic Liberation LLC and spends time teaching performance art and spoken word, to help empower others.
But the language heard on a recent ZOOM call she was teaching on was anything but empowering.
Smedley says she was holding a session for Tennessee State University Students in the organization Soul Fire on April 1st when it happened. She says a student started reading one of their poems, but not long after there was loud, obnoxious speech.
“I initially assumed it was perhaps a student who as coming in, thinking that they were muted but we soon realized that it was done on purpose," explains Smedley.
It wasn't just loud commotion but people screen sharing pornographic videos and racial slurs. "Very ugly, demeaning language, hate speech. And they were also saying all of these words.”
Smedley goes on to say, “There’s a lot of profanity, a lot derogatory terms for black people, for women, and pornographic images. So it was disgusting, perverse.”
Smedley started recording the meeting with her phone as proof until professor Dr. Michelle Pinkard, who runs the Soul Fire group and was also on the call, was able to shut down the whole meeting.
Dr. Pinkard says:
"Soul Fire Poetry group was founded in 2015 at Tennessee State University thanks to collaboration between TSU’s Languages, Literature and Philosophy department and Southern Word. Since then, dozens of college students have participated in our weekly poetry club meetings to draft poetry, share their truths, and hone their writing skills in the spirit of uplift and fellowship. Despite being sent to our own corners of the world because of the pandemic, students were determined to meet, write and share their way to poetic deliverance of isolation and despair. Perhaps this is what motivated haters and hackers to try and disrupt our virtual community on the evening of April 1st. One can never really know what motivates hate, but they will not win. TSU poets will not be silenced. As a professor of African American Literature, I am charged to teach my students the history of hate and how literature has been a powerful tool in documenting, resisting and ultimately overcoming the institutionalized forces of racism, sexism and classism. I am heartsick that my students were the target of a gasping and limp attempt to dim their light, but I am in awe of their indomitable spirits and the tenacity of their pens. Soul Fire returns this week, and every week until the end of the semester, driven by love and unscathed by hate. We will continue to use the power of poetry to transcend, heal, and educate."
Smedley says it's disappointing and disheartening “to have so many people organized to commit a crime like that.”
She doesn't believe any of the students were involved and has reported the incident to Zoom. She also says they're "finding out these Zoom bombings are not uncommon. They’ve been taking place often.”
Her best advice and message to others is to not share meeting links publicly but if it's necessary, require a password to enter, tell participants to not share the link, and have a waiting room to give the administrator a chance to look at display names and accept people that way.
