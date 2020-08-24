TN volunteers will help with hurricane relief

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Local American Red Cross volunteers are heading to help people impacted by storms in nearby states.
On Monday, the Tennessee Region of the Red Cross announced it was sending 20 volunteers to Texas, Florida, Alabama, and Mississippi.
"We are committed in the Tennessee Region to respond and show up quickly no matter how we serve and will continue to provide service as it is needed. Please keep in mind this is just the beginning of what we predict will be a very active hurricane and wildfire season," the American Red Cross of the Tennessee Region said in a statement on Monday.
The local Red Cross said Monday's deployment could be the start as they predicted it could be "a very active hurricane and wildfire season."
Anyone interested in volunteering, click here.
Anyone looking to donate to the Red Cross, click here.
