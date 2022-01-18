Nali Hodds was headed to UT, about to be on her own at college for the very first time.
That's when the symptoms started.
"She started really struggling with anxiety. She was having trouble sleeping, having trouble concentrating," said Hodd's mother Amy Sulam-Gibbs.
Sulam-Gibbs began looking for a therapist.
"There were no appointments available," she said. "And it took forever."
Sulam-Gibbs calls the situation unacceptable since the truth about mental health help is: when you need it, you need it immediately.
"You know, people should be able to easily scroll through google and find a provider that can take care of them, if not that day, that week," said Sulam-Gibbs.
The CEO of Tennessee Voices, Rikki Harris, said situation is bleak.
"We are definitely at crisis point with the workforce of behavioral health," said Harris.
The problem, she said, made much worse by the pandemic, can be deadly.
"What we do know is that suicides are increasing and they have been increasing since the beginning of the pandemic. So yes, I think it is fair to say we are doing life saving work and it could mean life or death," said Harris.
Its why the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is asking the governor for an additional $59 million to recruit, train and retain mental health professionals.
"We want well trained, well skilled people who are passionate about this work," said Harris.
Funding, that for moms like Sulam-Gibbs can't get approved soon enough.
"Mental health in Tennessee is sucking wind," said Sulam-Gibbs. "Mental health in Tennessee is underfunded. It's under-cared for. There's not enough people doing the job and there are not enough people doing the job who are good at it."
Governor Bill Lee is expected to announce his budget at the end of January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.