(WSMV) - Tennessee's unemployment website has been scheduling 'shut down' periods in order to process the large spike in claims it has received amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

State officials tell us they processed an unprecedented 114,000 unemployment insurance payments last week - totaling to $33-million. The TN Department of Labor and Workforce Development is expecting those numbers to spike again this week. 

To keep up with the large amount of unemployment insurance payments, the website has been temporarily shut down to help speed up with process. 

On Tuesday, the website was shut down from 1 a.m. to around 7 a.m. During that time, people were unable to apply on Jobs4TN.

Here are the latest unemployment claims filed numbers for the week ending on April 4th: 

Week NumberWeek Ending DateNumber of New Claims Filed
10March 14, 20202,702
11March 21, 202039,096
12March 28, 202094,492
13April 4, 2020

112,438

Local Workforce Development AreaNumber of New Claims
Greater Memphis15, 452
Northwest Tennessee3,409
Southwest Tennessee3,604
Northern Middle Tennessee47,325
Southern Middle Tennessee10,613
Upper Cumberland4,892
Southeast Tennessee13,578
East Tennessee25, 040
Northeast Tennessee6,419
West TN Mobile American Job Center35
Middle TN Mobile American Job Center481
East TN Mobile American Job Center35
 

