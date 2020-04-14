(WSMV) - Tennessee's unemployment website has been scheduling 'shut down' periods in order to process the large spike in claims it has received amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
State officials tell us they processed an unprecedented 114,000 unemployment insurance payments last week - totaling to $33-million. The TN Department of Labor and Workforce Development is expecting those numbers to spike again this week.
To keep up with the large amount of unemployment insurance payments, the website has been temporarily shut down to help speed up with process.
On Tuesday, the website was shut down from 1 a.m. to around 7 a.m. During that time, people were unable to apply on Jobs4TN.
Here are the latest unemployment claims filed numbers for the week ending on April 4th:
|Week Number
|Week Ending Date
|Number of New Claims Filed
|10
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|11
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|12
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|13
|April 4, 2020
112,438
|Local Workforce Development Area
|Number of New Claims
|Greater Memphis
|15, 452
|Northwest Tennessee
|3,409
|Southwest Tennessee
|3,604
|Northern Middle Tennessee
|47,325
|Southern Middle Tennessee
|10,613
|Upper Cumberland
|4,892
|Southeast Tennessee
|13,578
|East Tennessee
|25, 040
|Northeast Tennessee
|6,419
|West TN Mobile American Job Center
|35
|Middle TN Mobile American Job Center
|481
|East TN Mobile American Job Center
|35
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.