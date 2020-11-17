The Tennessee Supreme Court has stopped all jury trials from November 23 until January.
The decision on Tuesday comes "in light of the recent significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee."
"The Court’s receipt of a number of reports of instances of failure to comply with the approved comprehensive written plans of judicial districts by judges, attorneys, and litigants, including in some instances the appearance in open court of attorneys and litigants who have tested positive for COVID-19, the Court considers it necessary to take additional steps to protect all participants in the judicial system and the public at large," the statement.
On March 13, Tennessee Supreme Court initially declared a state of emergency for the Judicial Branch of Tennessee government and activated a Continuity of Operations Plan.
