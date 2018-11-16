The Tennessee Supreme Court has set the execution dates for six inmates on death row, the court announced on Friday.
The six executions scheduled will occur in 2019 and 2020.
The executions scheduled on Friday include:
- Donnie Edward Johnson, May 16, 2019, convicted in 1985 of killing his wife Connie Johnson in Shelby County.
- Stephen Michael West, Aug. 15, 2019, convicted of the murder of Wanda Romines and the murder and rape of Sheila Romines in Union County in 1986.
- Charles Walton Wright, Oct. 10, 2019, convicted of the murders of Gerald Mitchell and Douglas Alexander in Davidson County in 1984.
- Lee Hall, aka Leroy Hall Jr., Dec. 5, 2019, convicted of the murder of Traci Crozier in Hamilton County in 1991.
- Nicholas Todd Sutton, Feb. 20, 2010, convicted of the murder of Carl Estep in 1985 in Morgan County. He was earlier convicted of the murder of his grandmother.
- Abu-Ali Abdur’ Rahman, formerly known as James Lee Jones, April 9, 2020, convicted of the murder of Patrick Daniels in 1986 in Davidson County.
All of the defendants had previous execution dates set, which were stayed for pending legislation.
David Earl Miller is scheduled to be executed on Dec. 6. He would be the third inmate to be executed in Tennessee in 2018.
In February, Attorney General Herbert Slatery had asked the Supreme Court to move up the execution dates for these inmates citing "ongoing difficulty" getting lethal injection drugs, but the court denied the request.
The state executed Billy Ray Irick on Aug. 9 after all of his appeals has been exhausted. Edmund Zagorski was executed on Nov. 1 after he received a temporary reprieve from Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam.
