NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court issued an order on Monday to reset the execution date for inmate Edmund Zagorski.
The execution is now scheduled to take place on Nov. 1.
Zagorski was granted a delay by Gov. Bill Haslam after appealing to the Supreme Court that he wanted to die by electrocution instead of lethal injection. The state granted that request.
Zagorski was sentenced to death in 1984 after being convicted for killing two men during a drug deal.
