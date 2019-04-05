NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court stepped out into the community on Friday to help the average Tennesseans understand the courts a little better.
The Supreme Court justices held a Q&A session for the public.
Often times people are caught off guard to learn they don’t have the right to an attorney in civil cases, so when someone tries to sue for money, they are left not being able to foot the court costs.
The court said it’s time to look around and help and to encourage other attorneys of their ethical obligations to step in and help people.
According to federal numbers, 70% of people face something every year that could be taken up in court and there are more than 1 million people living below the poverty line in Tennessee, about a sixth of the population.
Currently there are less than 100 Legal-Aid staff attorneys who handle these cases in Tennessee.
The third annual HELP4TN will be held Saturday.
Click here for a list of the free legal advice clinics being held across the state.
