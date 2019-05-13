JACKSON, TN (WSMV) -- The life of Tennessee State Trooper Matthew Gatti is being celebrated by friends, family, and colleagues in Jackson, Tennessee today.
West Jackson Baptist Church is hosting Gatti's funeral.
24-year-old Trooper Matthew Gatti of THP's Memphis District was responding to a call when his vehicle slid into the back of a tractor trailer. Gatti's car then spun out of control and hit another tractor trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The last picture I have of my son was last night at church,” said Chris Gatti, Matthew’s father. “That's what I want him to be remembered as -- everything he did was for someone else and for his God."
Captain Jimmie Johnson of the Memphis district THP says Trooper Gatti was stationed in Haywood County at the county scale facility. June would have marked one year as a trooper.
