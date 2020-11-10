NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Members of the Tennessee Senate Republican Caucus wrote a letter of support for President Trump in his efforts to contest the unofficial results of the 2020 Presidential Election.

The letter, dated Tuesday, says the caucus “stands absolutely and unequivocally” behind the president as he contests the unofficial results.

“While this election has been ‘called’ by various media outlets, the election process is far from over,” the letter read. “This election was extremely close in multiple states across the country. The coronavirus pandemic led to an extraordinary amount of absentee ballots and voting by mail. We believe that, due to unprecedented mail-in voting and razor-thin margins in multiple states, the ultimate result remains uncertain.”

The senators state there have been reports of irregularities in critical states such as Michigan, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania – states that Joe Biden currently holds the lead.

“Until these irregularities have been thoroughly investigated and court appeals have been exhausted, no winner should be declared,’ the letter read.

The senators note the 2000 Presidential election result between President George W. Bush and Vice President Al Gore was not clear until Dec. 13, 2000, after several recounts and court challenges.

“President Trump has at least another month to contest this election through recounts and litigation, as Al Gore did,” the senators said in the letter. “We support him in this effort to ensure the integrity of our election process is preserved.

“This is an important election. There is no reason to come to a premature conclusion with this many lingering questions. While the results of most presidential elections are clear on or around election day, the results become official only when presidential electors vote in December. President Trump has a right to challenge the results of this election until at least that point.

“We support him in doing so and encourage all Tennesseans and Americans to be patient until the result of this election can be determined.”

The letter was signed by Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, Jack Johnson, Ken Yager, Janice Bowling, Ferrell Haile, Joey Hensley, Paul Bailey, Ed Jackson, Mike Bell, Jon Lundberg, Rusty Crowe, Frank Nicely, Becky Massey, Mark Pody, Steve Southerland, Bill Powers, Bo Watson, Shane Reeves, Kerry Roberts, Art Swann, Paul Rose, Page Walley, John Stevens and Dawn White.

Most media outlets projected Pennsylvania to be won on Saturday by Biden. The projection lifted the former vice president over the 270 electoral votes needed for a majority of the electoral votes.