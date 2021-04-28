NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Wednesday morning, The Tennessee State Senate passed multiple reentry and recidivism reduction bills proposed by Governor Bill Lee.
The bills designed to help convicts renter society and reduce the risk of repeat offenses received unanimous support in the Senate and only one "no" vote in the House.
As we wrap up Second Chance Month, Tennessee continues to lead the way in providing second chances for people in the criminal justice system. These commonsense reforms will help returning citizens who are trying to turn their lives around, prevent unnecessary incarceration, reduce recidivism, and keep our communities safer. We’d like to thank Governor Lee for his leadership on this issue and his commitment to rehabilitation and redemption for people who are trying to turn their lives around. We are also grateful to Leaders Lamberth and Johnson, Senators Johnson Stevens and Yager, and Representative Curcio for shepherding these critical bills and ensuring that Tennesseans get a second chance. - Lauren Krisai, senior policy analyst at the Justice Action Network.
The Alternatives to Incarnation Act (House Bill 784/Senate Bill 767) establishes a way for using state funds to contract with local governments and private businesses to develop community-based alternatives to incarnation and requires courts to impose the least imposing conditions to defendants accused of certain low-level offenses. If passed, the bill is expected to save the state $9 million per year.
The Reentry Success Act (House Bill 785/Senate Bill 768) would create a mandatory supervision program for individuals released from prison and establish an employer liability shield for anyone hiring those with a criminal record. Additionally, the bill enacts certain occupational licensing that makes it easier for the re-entering society to find employment opportunities.
Anyone can read full descriptions of the bills and track their progress online on the Tennessee General Assembly website.
