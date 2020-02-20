NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Tennessee’s Department of Safety & Homeland Security has launched a new appointment and electronic ticketing system for their Driver Services Division.
Residents looking for Real ID service can now pre-register for a future appointment, and place themselves in line on the day they need to visit.
TN Dept. of Safety is offering this in limited capacity as a Pilot Program, at their Gallatin and Hart Lane Driver Service Centers in Middle Tennessee, along with the Oakland location in West Tennessee and Maryville in East Tennessee.
The Appointment system, going online today and offering appointments as early as tomorrow, February 21st, will allow residents to select a specific date, time, and location that best fits their schedule. This is limited to Real ID services only.
Tennesseans with appointments can check in to their chosen Driver Service Center, placing themselves in line up to 15 minutes before their set appointment.
The E-Ticket system will be available in this initial Pilot Program at the four noted Driver Service Centers, and TNDOSHS plans to expand the program for additional locations and services in the future.
Appointments, e-Tickets, e-Services, and wait times can be accessed at www.tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.
Road test appointments for non-commercial driver licenses will continue to be scheduled through e-Services, or by phone at 866-903-73753.
For information about REAL ID and the required documents to apply, visit www.tnrealid.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.