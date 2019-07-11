NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Democratic state representative from Knoxville wants a state holiday for the day a former president freed his slaves nearly 156 years ago.
State Representative Rick Staples said the Emancipation Day celebrations are traditionally held on August 8 and commemorate a day in 1863 that future President Andrew Johnson freed his slaves in Greene County, prior to the implementation of the Emancipation Proclamation.
The resolution states celebrations are documented in Greene County “at least as early as 1875 in The Greeneville American, and over one hundred years ago in The Greeneville Herald and Knoxville Sentinel.” It also notes that Emancipation Day ceremonies have been observed in Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina, Arkansas and Missouri.
Rep. Staples said, “In 2007, the legislature recognized August 8 as a day of special observance. This is the next logical step in honoring the history of Tennesseans of African descent in this state,” said Rep. Staples in a statement.
The bill, HB1544, is the first legislation filed for consideration when the lawmakers return to their regular, called session in January 2020.
EDITORS NOTE: An earlier version of this article noted Andrew Johnson was the president at the time he freed his slaves, when in fact it was actually Abraham Lincoln. Andrew Johnson was a future president. This has been corrected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.