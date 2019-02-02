SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV/WBIR) — Tennessee State Representative Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) is out of the hospital after crashing with a tractor-trailer on Interstate-40 East in Smith County on Friday morning.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Faison was taken to a Tennova hospital and then to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
State Rep. Ryan Williams posted a picture to Facebook and Twitter of Faison in good spirits in the hospital while being visited by Gov. Bill Lee.
"Jeremy Faison is a little beaten up with a broken nose and a few cracked ribs and a head full of staples but by the grace of God will walk out of here soon and he was able to smile when Bill Lee dropped by," Williams wrote.
Other lawmakers have since posted well wishes for his recovery.
According to the preliminary incident report, Faison was driving east on I-40 in the left lane at mile-marker 255 when his Ford F-150 crossed over the center line into the right lane and struck the tractor-trailer just after 10:30 a.m.
The report said the tractor-trailer braked hard, attempting to avoid contact with the pickup truck, but was unable to slow down in time.
Faison's truck then went off the interstate into the emergency lane where it struck a guardrail and rolled over multiple times.
The preliminary report said Faison was not wearing a seat belt and charges are pending an investigation.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.
Faison represents the Eleventh District in Cocke, Greene and Jefferson counties.
.@JeremyFaison4TN is a little beaten up with a broken nose and a few cracked ribs and a head full of staples but by the grace of God will walk out of here soon and he was able to smile when @BillLeeTN dropped by. pic.twitter.com/LZPg8n9U0w— Ryan Williams (@RyanWilliamsTN) February 2, 2019
GTTW: Photo of all grandkids having fun; my great friend @JeremyFaison4TN, although suffered a terrible wreck, is on the mend; had a couple of days in West TN w/ beautiful weather; our hospital is still open; & the Orange take a road game to remain #1..... remember #peoplematter pic.twitter.com/VrCHNadorp— Rep. Craig Fitzhugh (@craigfitzhugh) February 3, 2019
Glad your home!Don’t be gone too long!! Praying for a quick recovery. Psalm 90:17 https://t.co/noboHn8RB3— Rep. Jason Zachary (@JasonZacharyTN) February 3, 2019
February 3, 2019
I know @JeremyFaison4TN is way too cheap to drive here so it’s really a no offer. Besides my offer expired already at noon. https://t.co/k7VKoKxeVg— Tim Burchett (@timburchett) February 2, 2019
We are praying for a quick and full recovery for our good friend @JeremyFaison4TN. He was in a very scary wreck which injured him fairly badly, and we are very thankful he is still with us. 🙏 Get well soon big guy! https://t.co/yN9unOY6QS— TN State Emplys Assc (@tseaonline) February 2, 2019
.@JeremyFaison4TN I’m glad you’re doing better. God was looking out for you, my friend. I hope you recover quickly and may the good Lord continue to watch over you and the family.— Daniel Herrera (@DanielHerreraTN) February 2, 2019
I’m already feeling better. Your mom could be on Chopped with her skill. 😎 https://t.co/vNHNgbAcpe— Jeremy Faison (@JeremyFaison4TN) February 2, 2019
Drive to Knoxville (slowly) and I’ll buy you some @calhouns https://t.co/6W3s7nPuGk— Tim Burchett (@timburchett) February 2, 2019
Praying for a speedy recovering for you and your family! ❤️ @JeremyFaison4TN https://t.co/cJMP8DkY2H— State Rep. London Lamar (@LondonLamarTN) February 2, 2019
