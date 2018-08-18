A state program that helps high school students get ready for college is looking for 9,000 new volunteers to help make their transition a success.
While TN Promise's main goal is to provide financial aid to students, matching students with a volunteer mentor is another critical component of the program.
Each mentor works with up to seven students to guide them in the important transition from high school to college.
To participate, mentors must complete a one-hour training in person or online and attend two, one-hour meetings with each of their assigned students during the school year.
“It is a small time commitment but we know the impact mentors are having on their students is significant,” said tnAchieves Deputy Director of Partnerships Graham Thomas. “Anyone in the community that has one hour a month, thinks education is important and wants to work with students can make a lasting impact both locally and for our state with this program.”
Officials say there is a specific need for mentors in Davidson County, where only 100 people have applied so far.
TN Promise volunteers needed, by county:
- Cannon County: 17
- Cheatham County: 68
- Davidson County: 608
- Dickson County: 86
- Maury County: 137
- Robertson County: 109
- Rutherford County: 449
- Sumner County: 357
- Williamson County: 356
- Wilson County: 223
To learn more about the tnAchieves mentor program or to apply, visit www.tnachieves.org. You can also contact Graham Thomas at (615) 604-1306 or graham@tnachieves.org.
TN Promise provides every high school senior the opportunity to attend a community or technical college tuition free. The scholarship application is available for students beginning their senior year of high school at www.tnpromise.gov.
