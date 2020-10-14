NASHVILLE (WSMV) - As of October 13, TN Promise applications are down 20% across the state.
As a last-dollar scholarship, TN Promise offers students the opportunity to access a post-secondary credential tuition and mandatory fee-free. Applicants will also have access to critical non-financial supports as part of the program, including a volunteer mentor from their local community.
At this rate, it is believed that more than 10,000 Tennessee high school seniors will not take advantage of this opportunity compared to seniors from the Class of 2020.
Current high schools seniors must apply for TN Promise by November 2, 2020. Anyone that applies after this date will become permanently ineligible for the scholarship.
To apply, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.