NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A local woman shares her battle with COVID-19 while she’s pregnant.
Ashley McLemore is 8 months pregnant with her second child, a baby girl. On August 5, she said she started to feel sick.
“I had a lot of congestion. Being pregnant that’s kind of been something that is common for me," McLemore said. "So I didn't think much of it. By Friday I started having this weird sensation of shortness of breath.”
It was then she took herself to the doctor.
“I got tested because my best friend’s wedding was that next day and I was positive," McLemore said.
McLemore said symptoms only got worse.
“I had fever, chills in the middle of the night waking up shivering cold. My cough got worse," she said
McLemore said she was in fear for unborn baby.
“My child is very active, she moves a lot. It got scary," McLemore said. "My child stopped moving.”
She went to the ER where they found her oxygen levels were a bit low, but she and her baby are OK.
She battled COVID-19 for nearly nine days and said she still is experiencing symptoms.
“I still have a shortness of breath every now and then and it will just kind of happen,” said McLemore.
Dr. Jennifer Thompson, who is an assistant professor of maternal-fetal medicine at Vanderbilt Medical University Center, said there is still a lot of unknowns about how COVID-19 impacts an unborn baby.
“As far as increased fetal complications at this point, we still don't have an answer for that," Thompson said.
McLemore said she hopes other expectant mothers don’t have to go through what she did.
“Definitely take all the precautions you can because I could not imagine being in labor and having that the same time," McLemore said. "I don't know if I would have made it.”
McLemore is not sure how she contracted COVID-19. She said both her husband and toddler son both tested negative.
