NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee parents are speaking out after the state said it will not be releasing the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 linked to schools.
This announcement comes after Gov. Bill Lee said earlier this month, he wanted to create a plan to do so.
A Nashville mother and organization leader said this change could endanger many families.
More than 2,000 children across the state have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the State Health Department.
Concerned families in the volunteer state said they deserve to know where school linked cases are coming from.
“That clearly says that we have an issue at hand. That we should be very concerned about,” Sonya Thomas, who is the executive director of the organization Nashville Propel, said
Parents requiring our public education system to lead. Thomas has a child in metro Nashville Public Schools and while they’re still doing virtual learning, she wants transparency for all parents across the state.
“I think that it is important that parents know if there are active infections or potential infections in the school Because they need the opportunity to make sure that their children are safe that their families safe,” Thomas said. “They could have family remembers who are immune compromised or elderly family members.”
The state department of health started reporting confirmed COVID cases in school aged children on its website this week.
The data is broken down by county. To see the breakdown, click here.
