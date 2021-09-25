Staff Sgt. Christopher Hurley

Staff Sgt. Christopher Hurley, a resident of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, and assigned to the 913th Engineer Company of the Tennessee National Guard, poses for a photo at the Laredo International Bridge in Texas. Hurley saved the life of a pedestrian on Sept. 20 by performing CPR while supporting the Department of Defense's Southwest Border mission.

 (Submitted photo)

LAREDO, Texas (WSMV) - The Tennessee Army National Guard crediting one of its soldiers with saving a man's life in Texas this week.

Staff Sgt. Christopher Hurley heard a radio call that someone had collapsed and needed assistance on Monday. The trained Army medic and civilian paramedic found that person not breathing and without a pulse.

Hurley immediately started CPR. The person regained consciousness and was responsive when EMS arrived to transport him to a nearby hospital.

"Staff Sgt. Hurley's willingness to step up in a time of need exemplifies the ideals of what it is to be a Soldier," Army National Guard Capt. Billy Blackwell, Hurley's company commander, said in a statement on Friday.

 

