LAREDO, Texas (WSMV) - The Tennessee Army National Guard crediting one of its soldiers with saving a man's life in Texas this week.
Staff Sgt. Christopher Hurley heard a radio call that someone had collapsed and needed assistance on Monday. The trained Army medic and civilian paramedic found that person not breathing and without a pulse.
Hurley immediately started CPR. The person regained consciousness and was responsive when EMS arrived to transport him to a nearby hospital.
"Staff Sgt. Hurley's willingness to step up in a time of need exemplifies the ideals of what it is to be a Soldier," Army National Guard Capt. Billy Blackwell, Hurley's company commander, said in a statement on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.