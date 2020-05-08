TENNESSEE (WSMV) - The Tennessee National Guard is planning to show their appreciation to the front line heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic by hosting a state flyover on Tuesday, May 12th.
Military officials announced an aircraft from the 164th Airlift Wing (C-17) in Memphis and the 134th Air Refueling Wing (KC-135) out of Knoxville will fly over dozens of hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout the sate.
Here is a full list of flyover locations and times:
All times are local and subject to change. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.