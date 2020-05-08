134th Air Refueling Wing

TENNESSEE (WSMV) - The Tennessee National Guard is planning to show their appreciation to the front line heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic by hosting a state flyover on Tuesday, May 12th. 

Military officials announced an aircraft from the 164th Airlift Wing (C-17) in Memphis and the 134th Air Refueling Wing (KC-135) out of Knoxville will fly over dozens of hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout the sate. 

Here is a full list of flyover locations and times: 

All times are local and subject to change. Stay with News4 for updates. 

