NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard have been deployed to hard-hit weather areas to assist with the aftermath of the winter storms that blew through Tennessee.
Soldiers from Lobelville’s A Troop with the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment are providing a 2,200-gallon water tanker to Saint Francis Hospital in Memphis which is experiencing water outages due to freezing temperatures.
Additionally, the group is preparing additional tankers to provide assistance to other hospitals.
Nashville's 118th Wing, incoordination with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, delivered a 100-kilowatt generator to a downed communication tower in Rutherford County that supports Tennessee Highway patrol and first responders.
The 45th Civil Support Team, based out of Smyrna, transported two Red Cross trailers to Lynchburg and Manchester to provide shelter for displaced people due to the storms. These trailers are specifically used during natural disasters and weather events.
As part of the Tennessee National Guard’s COVID-19 Task Force, medics deployed to Putnam and White counties to help administer vaccines that were at risk of expiring.
Despite the severe weather conditions, the Tennessee National Guard was able to assist vaccinating members of the community before the vaccines reached their expiration date.
“I’m extremely proud of our Soldiers and Airman and all that they continue to do for our state,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “The realization is that they are trained to operate in these very complex environments and they are performing magnificently.”
In addition to the ongoing winter weather relief effort, the Tennessee National Guard has responded to tornadoes, civil unrest and the current COVID-19 missions, which included testing and vaccinations, all in the last year.
