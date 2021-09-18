NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee National Guard is working alongside medical personnel in centers across to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Guardsmen started working in 10 additional medical centers on Friday and are assisting at 32 in Tennessee. At this time, the more than 310 Tennessee National Guardsmen support 24 hospitals and eight monoclonal infusion centers statewide.

Soldiers and airmen work in TN hospitals After a request by the Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, 80 soldiers and airmen were added to work in hospitals in the following locations. Clarksville

Crossville

Harriman

Knoxville

Lenoir City

Memphis

Murfreesboro

Nashville

Tazwell

Since March 2020, the Tennessee National Guard has worked with TDH and TEMA officials during the pandemic. Between 250-700 guardsmen have been helping with the testing and vaccination efforts across Tennessee. They have helped test more than 930,000 Tennesseans and vaccinate more than 1 million.

Pull Quote "Guardsmen can work in many types of hospital units and help with various tasks as required. This augmentation of National Guard staff is not impacting civilian health care roles but rather freeing up health care professionals to work more effectively and efficiently," TN National Guard