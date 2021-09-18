NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee National Guard is working alongside medical personnel in centers across to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Guardsmen started working in 10 additional medical centers on Friday and are assisting at 32 in Tennessee. At this time, the more than 310 Tennessee National Guardsmen support 24 hospitals and eight monoclonal infusion centers statewide.
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Over the weekend, the Tennessee National Guard increased support to area hospitals across Tennessee as they continue to fig…
Since March 2020, the Tennessee National Guard has worked with TDH and TEMA officials during the pandemic. Between 250-700 guardsmen have been helping with the testing and vaccination efforts across Tennessee. They have helped test more than 930,000 Tennesseans and vaccinate more than 1 million.
The state will begin using Tennessee National Guard members to supplement hospital staffing beginning Monday, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey announced during a briefing on Monday morning.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order Friday aimed at "reinstating certain regulatory flexibilities for our hospi…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.