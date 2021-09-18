Airman 1st Class Marialuz Deavers

Airman 1st Class Marialuz Deavers, a combat medic with Nashville’s 118th Medical Group, fills a syringe with a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Cookeville. Deavers has been administering COVID-19 tests and vaccines since March 2020, when Gov. Bill Lee activated the Tennessee National Guard to support the Tennessee Department of Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 Photo by Sgt. Finis L. Dailey, III

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee National Guard is working alongside medical personnel in centers across to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Guardsmen started working in 10 additional medical centers on Friday and are assisting at 32 in Tennessee. At this time, the more than 310 Tennessee National Guardsmen support 24 hospitals and eight monoclonal infusion centers statewide.  

Since March 2020, the Tennessee National Guard has worked with TDH and TEMA officials during the pandemic. Between 250-700 guardsmen have been helping with the testing and vaccination efforts across Tennessee. They have helped test more than 930,000 Tennesseans and vaccinate more than 1 million.

 

