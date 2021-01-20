NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Like the rest of the world, Tennessee National Guardsmen watched as rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol two weeks ahead of President Biden’s inauguration.
“Honestly, I was little heartbroken by that,” said Tennessee National Guard Maj. James Saunders.
“When you start tearing stuff up and hurting and killing people, that’s got to stop,” said Lt. Col. Tim Shubert. “We’re not going to put up with that.”
When they got the call about going to Washington for the inauguration, Tennessee’s National Guard was more than happy to serve.
“To us, it doesn’t matter what political party you are. We’re here for the Constitution of the American people,” said Shubert.
The Guard considers their mission a success.
Officials told News4 their interactions with protesters were peaceful. In fact many enjoyed their time in Washington witnessing and taking part in the nation’s history.
“It was actually a pretty special moment that I got to see some of these young kids, a lot of them have never been outside of their home, except for basic training, and then they got to come here and see something like this,” said Shubert.
After the inauguration, they thanked their fellow Tennesseans for all the support.
“We look forward to coming home to you soon,” said Saunders.
