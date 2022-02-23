Spending a day in someone else's shoes is an idea we should all be up for. But how about spending it in someone else's wheels. 14 State Legislators did just that today to raise awareness, all inspired by a Lebanon 12-year-old.

14 State Legislators did just that today to raise awareness with the goal of making the world more accessible to everyone. All of this was inspired by 12-year-old Alex Johnson, a Lebanon 10th Grader who lives every day of his life in a wheelchair.

Rebecca Alexander is a soft-spoken Politician from Johnson City, a 200-mile ride from Nashville.  Yet, it's easier to navigate than today's 50 foot one down a hallway in a wheelchair.

"It's not easy it's amazing what they do sitting in the wheelchair every day," Alexander said.

Johnson proposed the idea of "Spend a Day in a Wheelchair” to his Rep. Chairman Clark Boyd, and he said let's do it. Representatives spent their workday on the hill in a wheelchair. 

"He's a very likable young man and people will love his outlook on life,” Boyd said. 

14 Legislators Wednesday gave it a try, including the Chairman. It’s easy to discover things taken for granted.

"Some of the things that I have noticed is when you press a button to wait on an elevator, it's hard to get there before the elevator door closes. And sometimes people will rush and get on the elevator and forget about the guy in the wheelchair."

For now, no one's looking for new legislation or changes in laws, just awareness. If you see someone in a wheelchair look them in the eye, say hello, and help them if needed.

It's that simple. So if down changes are needed, Johnson hopes this day prepares them for that moment.

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

