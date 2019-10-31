NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Tennessee legislators are requesting an investigation into an unappropriated $4M fund in the Department of Economic and Community Development's budget.
TN House Democratic Caucus Chair Mike Stewart, along with Reps. Bo Mitchell, G.A. Hardaway Sr., and Rep. Gloria Johnson, along with Senator Sara Kyle and Caucus Leader Rep. Karen Camper have submitted a letter together requesting the investigation.
The group has asked that Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe appear before the Government Operations Committee for on November 17, 2019.
The letter, sent to the Tennessee Legislature's Joint Government Operations Committee Chairman Martin Daniel, calls into question a $4 million fun included in the Department of Economic and Community Development's budget, as first reported by the Tennessean.
In that report, House Speaker Cameron Sexton said he had not been made aware of the fund until late July, and has his office working to gather information on the fund.
According to the letter, this fund will fall under the Government Operations Committee for approval of rules associated with it.
"It's imperative that the Commissioners come before our committee and answer questions, so we can fully understand the purpose of this fund."
The signatory group provided the following list of questions they wish to have each Commissioner address:
- On what date did each Commissioner become aware of the $4 million fund? Who first contacted each Commissioner about it? What was each Commissioner's understanding of the purpose of this fund (the rural grand appropriation)?
- Who requested the creation of the fund?
- Have any grants been requested, considered, or approved? If so, who made the requests and for which projects? Is there a list or other document that you've seen that contains this information?
- Were there any documents created by, reviewed, or received by any member of this Administration regarding these grants? If so, please submit those documents in advance to Chairman Daniel for distribution to Government Operations COmmittee members of rreview.
- What reason was given for this funding request appearing in this year's bill but not last year's?
- What reason was given for the request for an additional $1 million?
