WASHINGTON, D.C. - The two senators for Tennessee have released statements after 12 U.S. troops and more than 60 Afghans were killed in Kabul airport bombings.
U.S. Sen Bill Hagerty (R-TN), said this situation "requires decisive American leadership and strength" and called out the president.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn tweeted that the president, vice president, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and General Mark Milley "should all resign or face impeachment and removal from office."
Blackburn called Thursday's deaths "a direct result of Biden’s weak leadership and failed withdrawal." She went on to say that she "no longer trust the Biden administration.”
"I am devastated to hear several of our servicemembers lost their lives today. We owe a debt of gratitude to them for their sacrifice & pray for comfort for their families. Terrorism is a grave & evil threat, & we must do everything in our power to hold our enemies accountable," Blackburn tweeted.
Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday. U.S. officials said 11 Marines and one Navy medic were among those who died. They said another 12 service members were wounded and warned the toll could grow. More than 140 Afghans were wounded, an Afghan official said
Congressman Scott DesJarlais (R-TN-04) called the attacks "a failure of the Biden administration."
DesJarlais said he is calling for House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to bring Congress back into session.
Jim Cooper tweeted that he is "closely monitoring the situation in Kabul."
"My office has been working tirelessly to assist with the safe evacuation of Americans and our Afghan partners. We will continue to do so until every American and individual eligible for evacuation is out of harm’s way," Cooper tweeted.
Cooper also tweeted resources for those trying to evacuate Afghanistan.
Congressman Mark Green (R-TN), who served in Afghanistan, released a statement about the attacks.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
