WASHINGTON, D.C. - The two senators for Tennessee have released statements after 12 U.S. troops and more than 60 Afghans were killed in Kabul airport bombings.

U.S. Sen Bill Hagerty (R-TN), said this situation "requires decisive American leadership and strength" and called out the president.

Bill Hagerty “Under President Joe Biden, the United States has now experienced its deadliest day in Afghanistan since 2011. My heart grieves for the families and loved ones of these brave heroes who have now made the ultimate sacrifice. Sadly, it did not have to be this way, but it is exactly what I have feared as we have watched the chaotic and dire scenes around the airport in Kabul. This moment requires decisive American leadership and strength, but sadly President Biden is hiding from his duty and shirking responsibility. I know all Tennesseans join Chrissy and me in praying for our troops as well as American citizens and our allies who remain in harm’s way.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn tweeted that the president, vice president, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and General Mark Milley "should all resign or face impeachment and removal from office."

Marsha Blackburn “The only reason we were even forced to defend the Hamid Karzai International Airport was that Joe Biden went against the advice of top military leaders and abandoned Bagram Airfield. The deadly actions of Joe Biden and his national security team put the terrorists in control.

Blackburn called Thursday's deaths "a direct result of Biden’s weak leadership and failed withdrawal." She went on to say that she "no longer trust the Biden administration.”

"I am devastated to hear several of our servicemembers lost their lives today. We owe a debt of gratitude to them for their sacrifice & pray for comfort for their families. Terrorism is a grave & evil threat, & we must do everything in our power to hold our enemies accountable," Blackburn tweeted.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday. U.S. officials said 11 Marines and one Navy medic were among those who died. They said another 12 service members were wounded and warned the toll could grow. More than 140 Afghans were wounded, an Afghan official said

Congressman Scott DesJarlais (R-TN-04) called the attacks "a failure of the Biden administration."

Congressman Scott DesJarlais (R-TN-04) “Today’s terrorist attacks at the Kabul airport facilitated by the Taliban are a failure of the Biden administration. I send my sincerest condolences to the families who lost loved ones to these senseless attacks and will be praying for the swift recovery of those injured. Among those killed today were U.S. service members. We are forever in debt to them and their families for their valiant service to our country."

DesJarlais said he is calling for House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to bring Congress back into session.

Congressman Scott DesJarlais "I join Leader McCarthy in his call to bring Congress back into session. We must take action to ensure that no other American lives are put in jeopardy with little or no plan or strategy. It is past time for President Biden to step up and take corrective action to clean up the chaos he and his administration have created in Afghanistan.”

Jim Cooper tweeted that he is "closely monitoring the situation in Kabul."

"My office has been working tirelessly to assist with the safe evacuation of Americans and our Afghan partners. We will continue to do so until every American and individual eligible for evacuation is out of harm’s way," Cooper tweeted.

Cooper also tweeted resources for those trying to evacuate Afghanistan.

Congressman Mark Green (R-TN), who served in Afghanistan, released a statement about the attacks.

Congressman Mark Green (R-TN), "Despite President Biden’s lies, we have been told repeatedly that the Taliban were not letting Americans and our allies get to the airport safely. The deadly explosions today leave no room for doubt that the Taliban have, unsurprisingly, not kept up their word guaranteeing safe passage to the airport. The Taliban must be held accountable, and Joe Biden, the President of the United States—the leader of the free world—must act immediately and decisively. The arbitrary 8/31 deadline must be extended indefinitely, the enemy who perpetrated this attack must be crushed, and the U.S. must make it clear: Any impediment to our evacuations will be met with the full force of the greatest superpower in the world. We will leave no man behind. Say it, Mr. President."

