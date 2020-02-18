While most people are getting ready to vote in the 2020 Presidential Primaries, Tennessee lawmakers are looking ahead to 2024, hoping to make the state the first to vote for candidates.
The Tennessee Tuesday Act, introduced by State Senator Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) and Representative Jason Powell (D-Nashville), would move the state primary to the first Tuesday after January 1, 2024.
“Being first in the nation will really be a big benefit to Tennessee and will make sure our issues and concerns are addressed by those seeking the highest office,” said Sen. Akbari.
“We want tot see our role increased and currently its being diminished and we want our voice to be heard,” said Rep. Powell.
The lawmakers say Tennessee shows more diversity in its population than states like Iowa and New Hampshire.
The state lawmakers said after seeing issues in Iowa’s caucus and the lack of diversity in early states, Tennessee voters have had enough.
“We are one of the fastest growing cities honestly between us and Iowa, I think we are a bigger state and politics are getting really big around here,” said voter Lindsay Brinkley.
Many voters News 4 talked with said they’re afraid too much politic talk could scare people away.
“I think a lot of people are tired of talking about politics,” said Brinkley.
“They’re just wanting to have more attention brought to our state and they’re using politics to do so,” said voter Natalie Bentley.
Representative Powell said the change in primary date would bring more campaign monies to the state.
“If Tennessee was the first state we would have a much greater presence from those seeking the highest office in the nation. We’d have their time. Their campaign workers their money being spent here in our state and would help us as a whole to elevate the importance of Tennessee,” said Rep Powell.
“Ultimately what I care most about is what my constituents and Tennesseeans want as a whole and that’s to go earlier in this process and have their voices heard when it comes to choosing our next president,” he said.
The Tennessee Democratic Party responded to the bill with this statement:
"The DNC sets the rules and schedule for presidential primary dates. In previous years, when other states have violated the rules by leapfrogging the set schedule, they have been penalized by losing all their delegates, leaving their voters with no voice at the national level. The TNDP will continue to partner with the DNC and discuss any problems, and potential changes to address these problems, directly with their office."
News 4 requested comment from the Tennessee GOP, but did not hear back at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.