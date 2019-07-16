NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The state of Tennessee has launched an awareness initiative focused upon the opioid epidemic using real, local victims of opioid addiction.
The Tennessee Department of Health has launched "TN Faces of Opioids", at tn.gov/tnfacesofopioids, that involves the photograph and individual story of their experiences with the opioid crisis.
41 people represent their counties, and there is also a link on the website to share your own story.
Some of the people on the site have dealt with addiction themselves, while others have a family member who has dealt with, or was lost to, opioid addiction.
In 2017 the state of Tennessee reported 1,268 deaths by opioid overdose.
In 2018, 927 babies were born in the state suffering from Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, is a group of problems that occur in a newborn who was exposed to addictive opiate drugs while in the mother's womb.
News4 spent time with the person who represents Davidson County on the website, who notes that opioids took her family, and it almost killed her and her son.
One of the goals for this website is to help those who have suffered loss associated with opioids, or are themselves addicted, realize that they are not alone.
The ultimate hope is that the campaign puts a heart and face to the epidemic, leading to greater awareness.
Tell your story at the TN Faces of Opioids website.
