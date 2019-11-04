NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A new report released today from the Tennessee Department of Health shows the state infant mortality rate in 2018 had 38 fewer than 2017. Infant mortality is defined as the death of a child before his or her first birthday, and is a critical indicator of the overall health of the state.
It is the lowest infant mortality rate in three years, the department said in a release.See the full data presentation on the interactive page posted by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Tennessee’s infant mortality rate fell to 6.9 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2018 from a rate of 7.4 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2017 and 2016.
Although the rate of infant deaths is declining in Tennessee, statistics show the need for enhanced efforts to improve birth outcomes.
The state’s current infant mortality rate still exceeds the national rate of 5.8 deaths per 1,000 live births, and the rate of death of black infants continues to be nearly twice that of white infants.
Approximately 20 percent of infant deaths in Tennessee each year are due to unsafe sleeping conditions. Safe sleep practices can prevent SIDS and other sleep-related deaths of babies. The Tennessee Department of Health promotes the American Academy of Pediatrics recommendations that infants should:
• Always be placed on their backs to sleep
• Sleep alone in a crib or bassinet, which can be in the same room as an adult caregiver
• Not have bumper pads, blankets, stuffed animals, toys or pets in their cribs
• Sleep on a firm crib mattress with the mattress covered only by a fitted sheet
Learn more about safe sleep and order free TDH educational materials at http://safesleep.tn.gov.
