TN House Speaker Glen Casada set to step down in coming weeks

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - TN House Speaker Glen Casada, who in recent weeks has been embroiled in controversy over racist and sexist text messages as well as additional allegations of misconduct is stepping down as House Speaker.
Casada released only a brief statement:
When I return to town on June 3, I will meet with Caucus leadership to determine the best date for me to resign as Speaker so that I can help facilitate a smooth transition.
Casada, a Republican, who represented the 63rd District which includes Williamson County, has been the speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives since January. He was previously the House majority leader.
Earlier this month, text messages were released that showed racist and sexist text messages sent between him and his former Chief of Staff Cade Cothren. Cothren resigned on May 6.
Several lawmakers, including Gov. Bill Lee, have encouraged Casada to resign.
Lt. Governor Randy McNally made the statement following Casada announcing his intent to resign:
Speaker Casada announcing his intent to resign is the right decision for the legislature, the Republican Party and the state. I commend him for it. Now we move forward. I am committed to working with leadership in the House to help restore the trust that has been lost in any way I can.
Governor Bill Lee's office tells News4 he is not planning to speak.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
