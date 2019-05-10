NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada fielded questions Friday about the allegations against him and the multiple calls for his resignation.

House Speaker's Chief Of Staff Cade Cothren resigns

Casada made a statement to News4 reporter Jeremy Finley saying he's apologized for the two text messages he sent, saying "they were wrong and I was wrong."

Sen. Blackburn calls Casada's texts 'disgusting'

"I've asked forgiveness and received forgiveness, my chief of staff has resigned, those problems are dealt with," said Casada.

Casada said the house can now move forward "on addressing those things that need to be addressed."

Tennessee speaker calls lewd texts 'locker room talk'

He denied questions that he bribed for votes for the school voucher bill, and was defensive when asked about noise machines installed in his office.

"Noise machines are in every business in this country, they help people to blot out loud noise."

He would not answer why he was taking steps to block people from hearing what's in his office. Casada also alleged that another Nashville television station reported false information.

