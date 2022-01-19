NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Tennessee House representative has proposed a bill that would require the state to reimburse certain people found innocent in murder cases.

House Representative Bruce Griffey (R-Paris) has introduced legislation based on the recent murder case against Kyle Rittenhouse. The bill is called “Kyle’s Law” and aims to “strengthen protection of self-defense and second amendment rights in Tennessee,” according to Griffey’s press release.

In short, anyone accused of murder and found not guilty, but determined to have acted in lawful self-defense, would be reimbursed by the state for certain costs, such as lost wages and legal fees.

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who killed two people and shot another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was acquitted Friday of first-degree intentional homicide and four other felony charges.

According to Rep. Griffey, the legislation would strengthen the protections afforded by the Second Amendment and cut a clear line between murder and self-defense.

“My legislation, just as Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal, underscores the importance not only of our right to self-defense, but also the protections afforded by the Second Amendment of our Constitution,” explained Rep. Griffey. “As a long-time Second Amendment advocate, this is not the first-time I have sought to strengthen protection to gun owners who exercise their self-defense right.”

Rep. Griffey also plans to present Rittenhouse with a Proclamation, honoring him as a hero: