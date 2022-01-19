Judge dismisses weapons charge in Kyle Rittenhouse trial ahead of closing arguments

Dr. John Black testifies as Kyle Rittenhouse watches during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

 Mark Hertzberg/ZumaPress/Pool/AP

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Tennessee House representative has proposed a bill that would require the state to reimburse certain people found innocent in murder cases.

House Representative Bruce Griffey (R-Paris) has introduced legislation based on the recent murder case against Kyle Rittenhouse. The bill is called “Kyle’s Law” and aims to “strengthen protection of self-defense and second amendment rights in Tennessee,” according to Griffey’s press release.

In short, anyone accused of murder and found not guilty, but determined to have acted in lawful self-defense, would be reimbursed by the state for certain costs, such as lost wages and legal fees.

According to Rep. Griffey, the legislation would strengthen the protections afforded by the Second Amendment and cut a clear line between murder and self-defense.

“My legislation, just as Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal, underscores the importance not only of our right to self-defense, but also the protections afforded by the Second Amendment of our Constitution,” explained Rep. Griffey. “As a long-time Second Amendment advocate, this is not the first-time I have sought to strengthen protection to gun owners who exercise their self-defense right.”

Rep. Griffey also plans to present Rittenhouse with a Proclamation, honoring him as a hero: 

Rittenhouse proclamation

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.