NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee House and Senate have both passed a version of a bill to protect healthcare providers, schools, and businesses from coronavirus lawsuits.
Families with loved ones at nursing homes are especially focused on the legislation because of what it could mean for them when holding long-term care facilities responsible if they had family get sick or die from COVID-19. There’s been more than 130 patient deaths in the state at nursing homes, with at least 23 of those deaths at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.
Nashville attorney Clint Kelly representing some families from the Gallatin Center saying, “if this house bill passes, these people at Gallatin will have their day in court. If the senate bill passes in it’s form, it is likely that these Gallatin cases will either never have their day in court or they’ll be tied up in expensive litigation.”
The legislation would require a verified complaint to the court as well as a signed affidavit from a local doctor saying the person could have contracted COVID-19 by being at a facility or business.
“That verified complaint language and statement from the doctor creates a pretty high bar to make sure that frivolous lawsuits don’t come forward and then if you do have a case that makes it passed that initial round, then the standard for liability is very high so it’s got to be a willful disregard,” says Rep. Michael Curcio.
The Republican in Dickson County is also the sponsor of the House version of the bill.
“We’re really protecting the innocent but allowing the bad actors to be prosecuted.”
The Senate bill differs from the House because the Senate wants it to be retroactive to March 5, 2020 meaning people already with claims could have their cases gutted. It’s not something Rep. Curcio agrees with.
“March 5th 2020 has been a much debated date around these halls but the House version is not retroactive. I feel personally and I know a lot of my members agree it’s constitutionally suspect. I think that would definitely open it up to a court challenge and so what we seek to do in the House is any action accruing on or after the effective date of the bill, and the bill would be effective on becoming law so as soon as it’s signed and engrossed,” says Curcio.
He further explains of a situation where litigation could still happen, “Let’s say they weren’t screening folks or maybe they knew they had some staff who had tested positive for COVID-19 and yet they didn’t ask those people to stop coming into work, there weren’t proper precautions in place, under this bill you would still be able to bring suit.”
Kelly says bills like this have happen in some other states, giving business interest to protect themselves from lawsuits but not protecting some of the most vulnerable people.
“There are some legitimate instances where business like ours and other places need protection to be able to service customers. But in healthcare facilities, particularly nursing homes where residents have no choice, they can’t go anywhere else, they can’t leave, they’re basically completely subservient to the care they get from others, they’re stuck. And so if they get exposed, they should be treated differently than those who can simply walk away or not go to a bar or restaurant.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.