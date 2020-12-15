COVID-19 continues to take a toll on our frontline workers. It’s also taking a toll on hospital bed capacity.
According to the Tennessee Health Department, there are 13% floor beds available and there’s 9% of ICU beds available.
In Wilson County, there are is a little more than 12% of total beds occupied by COVID patients. There’s 49% of ICU beds occupied by COVID patients.
In Rutherford County, the total number of beds occupied by COVID is 29%. there’s a little more than 42% of ICU beds occupied by COVID patients.
In Davidson County, a little more than 17% of beds are occupied by COVID patients and 31% of the ICU beds are occupied by COVID patients.
It’s apparent hospitals all over are feeling the strain of patient volume.
TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center sent us this statement...in part it reads
“....This causes our medical and ICU units to reach capacity at certain times. On a regular basis, there is a continual flow of patients admitted and discharged from the units. We have opened additional step-down and medical bed areas to help meet the needs of our community during this time. We ask that those in Nashville remain vigilant about wearing masks, social distancing and proper hand hygiene to help prevent the spread of the virus.”
