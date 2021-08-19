NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus fueling a surge of new hospitalizations, the president and CEO of the Tennessee Hospital Association is urging Tennesseans to mask up and get vaccinated.

"COVID hospitalizations statewide have increased by over 800 percent in the 45-day period from July 1 to August 15 – from fewer than 300 patients to more than 2,300 and the number continues to rise," said Dr. Wendy Long. "According to the Tennessee Department of Health, at least 88 percent of these COVID hospitalizations and 94 percent of COVID deaths are among unvaccinated individuals."

In a statement released Thursday, Dr. Long stressed the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine for not only keeping Tennesseans healthy, but Tennessee hospitals able to care for patients with or without COVID.

"Every hospital in our state is experiencing capacity issues due to the surge in COVID patients. All ICU beds are currently full in most hospitals in every major metropolitan area of the state," she said. "This means that if you or a loved one need treatment for any type of serious healthcare problem like a severe injury, heart attack, or stroke, you may not be able to access the care you need, when you need it."

In addition to vaccines, Dr. Long also called for more masking indoors.

"A mask traps droplets that are released when the wearer talks, coughs or sneezes and containing the droplets helps stop the spread of COVID-19," she said. "Masking also protects the person wearing the mask by reducing the number of infectious droplets they inhale."

Several Middle Tennessee hospitals – including Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin – have been hit hard with the uptick of COVID-19 patients.

On Saturday, numerous hospitals in Middle Tennessee reported full ICU capacities driven by the Delta variant.

"Our hospitals continue to be there to care for their communities, and individuals should not delay seeking care," Dr. Cross said. "Please help ensure there is a bed available for all Tennesseans in their time of need by reducing the spread of COVID by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask in public spaces.”

